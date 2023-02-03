KCBC condemns burning of Bible, wants action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has condemned the burning of the Bible in Kasaragod by an alleged religious fanatic recently. It also said the silence of political and cultural leaders on the incident, whose video was circulated on social media, was appalling.

“The incident is very unfortunate and aims to disrupt religious harmony. The government should deal with such hate-mongers as per the law,” said Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, KCBC deputy secretary general and spokesperson.

“Burning the Holy Bible, taking its video and spreading it on social media is despicable. Christians have always wanted to coexist with others and have always ignored such insults,” he said, adding that the government should not tolerate any action that fosters religious rivalry.

“Christians believe that religious books and symbols should not be desecrated anywhere. Ensuring this is the duty of the citizens of each country and the responsibility of the administrators. Like the life and property of citizens, the government also has the duty to protect their religious freedom,” Fr Jacob said.

