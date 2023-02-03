Home States Kerala

Kerala posted strong recovery last fiscal, but paddy, pepper declined

Economic Review 2021-22 shows gross cropped area fell from 26.68L ha to 25.23L ha

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crops

For representational purpose | KK Sundar

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Production of paddy, pulses, and three other principal crops declined in the state in 2021-22, even as Kerala posted a strong recovery in the fiscal with a 12.01%  growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices.

The previous fiscal had witnessed a decline of 8.43%  due to the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

According to the Economic Review 2021-22 tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, the net area sown declined in 2021-22 to 20.29 lakh hectares from 20.35 lakh hectares in the previous fiscal.

The gross cropped area also declined from 26.68 lakh hectares to 25.23 lakh hectares.  Paddy production declined from 6.26 lakh tonnes in  FY21 to 5.59 lakh tonnes in FY22. The production of pulses dipped from 1922 tonnes to 1470 tonnes. Among the nine principal food crops listed in the ER, five  (paddy,  pulses, sugarcane, tea, and pepper)  showed a decline in yield.

Meanwhile, four food crops, including coconut, showed a YoY increase in production. Other crops that recorded growth in production were groundnut, cardamom, and ginger. The two principal non-food crops - rubber and areca nut - too showed an increase in production despite a decline in their area of cultivation.      

The Economic Review attributed the recovery in the economy to the “counter-cyclical fiscal policy” implemented through various stimulus packages. “The government stepped in to offer relief, particularly to the most vulnerable sections of the society by providing essential services,   goods, and cash. The State has been taking prudent measures to keep the fiscal indicators stable,” it said. The report adds that the sectoral composition of GSDP   reveals positive developments across sectors. Primary, Secondary, and tertiary sectors grew by 4.16%, 3.9% and 17.3% respectively in 2021-22(Q) over 2020-21.

“This was a very creditable record, particularly in the light of the fact that the preceding year the sectors recorded negative growth. The State government achieved this robust growth despite the fiscal constraints set by the Government of India. Several factors contributed to the growth,” the report adds.

Revenue Deficit as a percentage of  GSDP decreased to 2.29 % in 2021-22 as against 2.51% in 2020-21. Fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP, which was 4.57% in 2020-21 has decreased to 4.11% in  2021-22  and is estimated to be 3.91% in 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy GSDP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp