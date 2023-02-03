Kerala posted strong recovery last fiscal, but paddy, pepper declined

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Production of paddy, pulses, and three other principal crops declined in the state in 2021-22, even as Kerala posted a strong recovery in the fiscal with a 12.01% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices.

The previous fiscal had witnessed a decline of 8.43% due to the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

According to the Economic Review 2021-22 tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, the net area sown declined in 2021-22 to 20.29 lakh hectares from 20.35 lakh hectares in the previous fiscal.

The gross cropped area also declined from 26.68 lakh hectares to 25.23 lakh hectares. Paddy production declined from 6.26 lakh tonnes in FY21 to 5.59 lakh tonnes in FY22. The production of pulses dipped from 1922 tonnes to 1470 tonnes. Among the nine principal food crops listed in the ER, five (paddy, pulses, sugarcane, tea, and pepper) showed a decline in yield.

Meanwhile, four food crops, including coconut, showed a YoY increase in production. Other crops that recorded growth in production were groundnut, cardamom, and ginger. The two principal non-food crops - rubber and areca nut - too showed an increase in production despite a decline in their area of cultivation.

The Economic Review attributed the recovery in the economy to the “counter-cyclical fiscal policy” implemented through various stimulus packages. “The government stepped in to offer relief, particularly to the most vulnerable sections of the society by providing essential services, goods, and cash. The State has been taking prudent measures to keep the fiscal indicators stable,” it said. The report adds that the sectoral composition of GSDP reveals positive developments across sectors. Primary, Secondary, and tertiary sectors grew by 4.16%, 3.9% and 17.3% respectively in 2021-22(Q) over 2020-21.

“This was a very creditable record, particularly in the light of the fact that the preceding year the sectors recorded negative growth. The State government achieved this robust growth despite the fiscal constraints set by the Government of India. Several factors contributed to the growth,” the report adds.

Revenue Deficit as a percentage of GSDP decreased to 2.29 % in 2021-22 as against 2.51% in 2020-21. Fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP, which was 4.57% in 2020-21 has decreased to 4.11% in 2021-22 and is estimated to be 3.91% in 2022-23.

