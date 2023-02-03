Home States Kerala

National-level alliance for 2024 unlikely: Kerala CM

He said Congress is not a national power, but had strength in some states.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dismissed the possibility of a national-level front to fight BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said state-level alliances were the only way to keep the saffron party from retaining power at the Centre.

He said Congress is not a national power but had strength in some states. He also categorically ruled out any possibility of accommodating the Muslim League, the second largest partner in the UDF, into the LDF.
Pinarayi made the statements during the discussions on a vote of thanks to the governor’s policy address in the assembly.

“This is a new time. Examining a party’s horoscope to check whether they had had a relation with BJP at any time is not possible,” Pinarayi said. He was replying to the Opposition’s charge that Telangana CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, with whom Pinarayi had shared the stage at a BRS rally in Telangana, had helped the BJP when it lacked a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

