Opposition questions sincerity of govt’s anti-narcotics campaign in Kerala, walks out

The MLA’s remark that a section of people had joined CPM using wealth that they made through drugs trade triggered a commotion in the House.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Thursday walked out of the assembly accusing the state government of giving political patronage to people accused in narcotics cases. The government defended its anti-narcotics initiatives and urged the Opposition not to destroy the unity against the drug mafia.  

Giving the notice for an adjournment motion, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan mentioned the alleged involvement of CPM leader and Alappuzha municipal councillor A Shanavas in the seizure of banned tobacco products in Karunagappally. He said the case exposed the political patronage CPM was providing him. The MLA’s remark that a section of people had joined CPM using the wealth that they made through the drugs trade triggered a commotion in the House.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked whether Congress had deputed Kuzhalnadan to utter “nonsense” in the assembly. He warned the Opposition not to cross the limits. However, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan defended Kuzhalnadan and said he was fulfilling the task entrusted to him by the party with responsibility.

Excise Minister M B Rajesh listed the rise in the number of narcotics cases registered, the quantity of drugs seized and people booked for the offence. Citing a recent reply in Parliament that said Kerala had the highest conviction rate in narcotic cases in India, Rajesh said all this was proof of the government’s efficiency and resolve in tackling the drug menace. He also said no evidence against Shanavas was found in the probe into the Karunagappally drug seizure.

Saying that the government does not interfere in investigations by the police or make efforts to shield the persons involved, Rajesh accused the Opposition of backtracking from the united fight against the drug mafia. He said the disunity between the government and the Opposition would only help such elements. Satheesan said a degeneration had begun in CPM. He said the Karunagappally case showed how deep the rot was in the party and alleged that the drug mafia was having a field day and goonda activities were on the rise in Kerala.

