Kerala budget presents a future pathway for sustainable ‘Nava Keralam’

Kerala budget 2023-24 presents the future pathway for a sustainable ‘Nava Keralam’ which will strive to retain its educated youth through remunerative opportunities. The message came across loud and clear in the FM’s quote from the book ‘Below the Radar’ which illustrates examples of successful industries in the state.

It was reiterated by the budget provisions for major projects like Make in Kerala, Kochi-Palakkad hi-tech industrial corridor, Vizhinjam industrial corridor, etc.

Nirmala Padmanabhan

Dean of extension and incubation

at St Teresa’s College

(Autonomous), Ernakulam

A complementary vision was to make Kerala the health care and wellness hub of the world through med tech parks, nursing colleges, etc. To facilitate such transformations, a significant allocation was also made to tweak the higher education sector, and promote international collaboration and research through an R & D budget.

Schemes for the conservation of the environment also received due recognition through allocation for Hydrogen Hubs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, Suchitwa Saagaram, Jal Jeevan Mission, charging facilities for e-vehicles, promotion of waterways for goods movement, renewable energy, promotion of menstrual cups, conservation of ponds/water sources, etc.

Socially marginalized segments such as women and transgenders were covered by allocating 21% of plan funds amounting to Rs 4,670 crore for the gender budget and another Rs 1,647 crore or 7% for the welfare of children. Schemes for barrier-free Kerala, autism parks, etc. catered to the differently abled while the elderly were supported through daycare centres and Dementia and Alzheimer’s clinic.

However, the real challenge, namely fiscal consolidation, received only partial address. With the economy back on track, some attempts have been made to mobilise its own resources of revenue, tapping whatever tax sources are still available to the state.

However, potential sources of non-tax revenue such as fines and fees remained largely untapped.

Similarly, one dimension which was not elaborated upon was initiatives to prune public expenditure which only received a passing reference on the identification of obsolete posts and redeploying personnel in the government sector.

