Prayers heard, Sabarimala’s infrastructure development gets ‘top priority’ in budget

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The state budget has allocated Rs 46.5 crore for infrastructure development in Sabarimala. It earmarks Rs 30 crore for the Sabarimala Master Plan. This includes the construction of an office complex of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and a modern aravana plant at Sannidhanam.

The thidappally, where the prasadam is prepared, will be shifted from the temple complex. Besides, the offices of the thantri and melshanti will be shifted to a new complex. The layout for the project is being finalised, said TDB president K Ananthagopan.

“The budget has given special consideration for Sabarimala temple and edathavalams, the resting places for devotees. The implementation of the master plan will ensure the development of facilities at Pampa, the trekking path and the base camp at Nilakkal. Besides, Rs 10 crore has been allotted for the Sabarimala drinking water project. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the distribution of medicated drinking water along the trek route from Pampa to Sannidhanam. We are thankful to the state government for giving top priority to Sabarimala in the budget,” Ananthagopan said.

An allocation of Rs 2.5 crore has been made for the construction of a rescue bridge from the Pampa hilltop to the Pampa Ganapathi temple. This will be helpful for the safe evacuation of pilgrims during floods.

An administrative sanction of Rs 28.4 crore has been provided for the development of infrastructure at the Nilakkal core area. As part of phase one of the project, Rs 8.4 crore has been allocated for the construction of a pedestrian walkway, the anna dana mandapam, an administrative block, a camp control office and a rescue pavilion. The project will be implemented in three phases and Rs 10 crore each will be provided in the next two phases.

Under the Erumeli action plan, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the construction of a resting place and toilet complex at Erumeli. The DPR for the project is under preparation. The construction of the edathavalam at Erumeli is progressing, with the fund allocated by KIIFB. The plan is to reduce the rush of pilgrims at Erumeli and to improve infrastructure facilities.

PATHANAMTHITTA: The state budget has allocated Rs 46.5 crore for infrastructure development in Sabarimala. It earmarks Rs 30 crore for the Sabarimala Master Plan. This includes the construction of an office complex of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and a modern aravana plant at Sannidhanam. The thidappally, where the prasadam is prepared, will be shifted from the temple complex. Besides, the offices of the thantri and melshanti will be shifted to a new complex. The layout for the project is being finalised, said TDB president K Ananthagopan. “The budget has given special consideration for Sabarimala temple and edathavalams, the resting places for devotees. The implementation of the master plan will ensure the development of facilities at Pampa, the trekking path and the base camp at Nilakkal. Besides, Rs 10 crore has been allotted for the Sabarimala drinking water project. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the distribution of medicated drinking water along the trek route from Pampa to Sannidhanam. We are thankful to the state government for giving top priority to Sabarimala in the budget,” Ananthagopan said. An allocation of Rs 2.5 crore has been made for the construction of a rescue bridge from the Pampa hilltop to the Pampa Ganapathi temple. This will be helpful for the safe evacuation of pilgrims during floods. An administrative sanction of Rs 28.4 crore has been provided for the development of infrastructure at the Nilakkal core area. As part of phase one of the project, Rs 8.4 crore has been allocated for the construction of a pedestrian walkway, the anna dana mandapam, an administrative block, a camp control office and a rescue pavilion. The project will be implemented in three phases and Rs 10 crore each will be provided in the next two phases. Under the Erumeli action plan, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the construction of a resting place and toilet complex at Erumeli. The DPR for the project is under preparation. The construction of the edathavalam at Erumeli is progressing, with the fund allocated by KIIFB. The plan is to reduce the rush of pilgrims at Erumeli and to improve infrastructure facilities.