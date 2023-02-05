Home States Kerala

Kerala FM’s exclusive R&D budget allocates Rs 3,482.44 crore for knowledge development

The document earmarked Rs 3,482.44 crore, 0.31% of the GSDP, for research in twelve sectors.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes. (Express IllustrationI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A separate research and development budget tabled along with the annual budget 2023-24 was a novel initiative by Finance Minister K N Balagopal. The document earmarked Rs 3,482.44 crore, 0.31% of the GSDP, for research in twelve sectors.

“At present, neither the Union nor the state government presents a separate budget document on R&D. It is my hope that Kerala’s pioneering effort will be a trendsetter in knowledge and innovation-driven development and the building up of a vibrant innovation system in our county,” Balagopal said in the foreword.

The document presents the existing R and D scenario in the state, focus areas for the future and targeted spending to achieve “qualitative outcomes”. It also analyses the trends in expenditure at sub-national and national levels with comparison on GSDP and GDP.

The highest allocation in Balagopal’s R and D budget is for the education sector, Rs 1,611 crore. It was followed by the segment comprising medical, family welfare and sanitation, Rs 802.12 crore, agricultural research Rs 510.11 crore, and industrial research Rs 276.15 crore.

Quoting the statistics with the Union Department of Science and Technology, the report says Kerala’s absolute levels of R and D expenditure is lower than that of the neighbouring states. But the Gross Domestic Expenditure on R and D to GDP ratio of Kerala is the highest among the southern states in 2018-19. R and D outcomes are normally measured in terms of scientific publications and patents.

Patent applications from Kerala have been stagnating around 280 applications per year. As per the data with the GoI on 15 major states, Kerala is ranked tenth in the number of patents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Budget K N Balagopal
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp