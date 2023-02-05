Kerala's music fraternity mourns Vani amma’s demise

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two weeks ago, the India government’s decision to confer 77-year-old Vani Jairam with its third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, was hailed by many as deserving. After all, Vani’s voice had rung through most homes and in several languages during her time as a playback singer these past five decades. However, before this news could exit our feeds, another has taken its place, stilling the song and taking the colour out of celebrations. The news of Vani’s death.

The sudden loss of one of India’s mellifluous singers, who mesmerised thousands with her velvety voice, has shaken many. Here, in Kerala, where Vani got her first career breakthrough, the loss is as equally profound as it is in Vellore and Chennai, where she made her home.

Vani made her Malayalam debut in 1973, rendering the solo song Sourayudhathil Vidarnnoru composed by Salil Chowdhary for Swapnam. She went on to record over 600 songs in Malayalam cinema, collaborating with all the popular composers and singers like K J Yesudas and P Jayachandran. Her last outing here was in 2018 for a duet song in Captain.

The Malayalam music fraternity mourns the sudden demise of its soulful singer.Sharing the grief, young singer Gayatri Ashokan says eminent personalities like Vani Jairam should have been bestowed with honours much earlier.

“It is unbelievable that she was in her late 70s as her voice was still young and fresh even at that age. The authorities must revise the criteria to honour talents like her. She was a legendary singer who inspired me with her passion for singing. She was the epitome of classical music and one of the few South Indian artists who handled multiple genres, from film to ghazals, bhajans and semi-classics. It is sad to learn that Vani amma has left us,” she said.

Joining Gayatri, singer G Sreeram remembered the down-to-earth singer who was always a miracle for him. He adds it is high time authorities take the initiative to honour rich talents like her before they are no more.

Classical vocalist and playback singer B Arundhathi shared that she is a big fan of Vani Jairam’s live performances on stage. “She is an example for singers of every generation to learn how to sing perfectly on the live stage. She was very passionate about singing. Age was just a number for her. The singer, blessed with an angelic voice, was very thorough with even the BGMs of her songs. Our music fraternity is blessed to have such a stunning performer. Her deep knowledge of classical music was the strong foundation which made her a confident and fearless singer of her time,” she said.

Renowned playback singer G Venugopal was also among the many saddened to learn the news. “It’s shocking news to hear she is no more. Right when she was basking in the glory of the Padma Bhushan. I had conveyed a congratulatory message which she acknowledged too. I couldn’t believe it when I saw news of her demise. Vani Jairam has always fascinated me with her voice and immaculate singing. Her voice cuts through the song as a knife through butter! I sang duets with Suseelaamma and Janakiyamma. But a duet with Vani amma seemed elusive till very recently when I got a chance to sing with her for a new movie, Iniyumethra Dooram, composed and written by Shaji Kumar”.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two weeks ago, the India government’s decision to confer 77-year-old Vani Jairam with its third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, was hailed by many as deserving. After all, Vani’s voice had rung through most homes and in several languages during her time as a playback singer these past five decades. However, before this news could exit our feeds, another has taken its place, stilling the song and taking the colour out of celebrations. The news of Vani’s death. The sudden loss of one of India’s mellifluous singers, who mesmerised thousands with her velvety voice, has shaken many. Here, in Kerala, where Vani got her first career breakthrough, the loss is as equally profound as it is in Vellore and Chennai, where she made her home. Vani made her Malayalam debut in 1973, rendering the solo song Sourayudhathil Vidarnnoru composed by Salil Chowdhary for Swapnam. She went on to record over 600 songs in Malayalam cinema, collaborating with all the popular composers and singers like K J Yesudas and P Jayachandran. Her last outing here was in 2018 for a duet song in Captain. The Malayalam music fraternity mourns the sudden demise of its soulful singer.Sharing the grief, young singer Gayatri Ashokan says eminent personalities like Vani Jairam should have been bestowed with honours much earlier. “It is unbelievable that she was in her late 70s as her voice was still young and fresh even at that age. The authorities must revise the criteria to honour talents like her. She was a legendary singer who inspired me with her passion for singing. She was the epitome of classical music and one of the few South Indian artists who handled multiple genres, from film to ghazals, bhajans and semi-classics. It is sad to learn that Vani amma has left us,” she said. Joining Gayatri, singer G Sreeram remembered the down-to-earth singer who was always a miracle for him. He adds it is high time authorities take the initiative to honour rich talents like her before they are no more. Classical vocalist and playback singer B Arundhathi shared that she is a big fan of Vani Jairam’s live performances on stage. “She is an example for singers of every generation to learn how to sing perfectly on the live stage. She was very passionate about singing. Age was just a number for her. The singer, blessed with an angelic voice, was very thorough with even the BGMs of her songs. Our music fraternity is blessed to have such a stunning performer. Her deep knowledge of classical music was the strong foundation which made her a confident and fearless singer of her time,” she said. Renowned playback singer G Venugopal was also among the many saddened to learn the news. “It’s shocking news to hear she is no more. Right when she was basking in the glory of the Padma Bhushan. I had conveyed a congratulatory message which she acknowledged too. I couldn’t believe it when I saw news of her demise. Vani Jairam has always fascinated me with her voice and immaculate singing. Her voice cuts through the song as a knife through butter! I sang duets with Suseelaamma and Janakiyamma. But a duet with Vani amma seemed elusive till very recently when I got a chance to sing with her for a new movie, Iniyumethra Dooram, composed and written by Shaji Kumar”.