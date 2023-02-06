Influx of CBSE and ICSE students to Kerala state syllabus 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over two third (76%) of the 1.19 lakh students, from classes II to X, who joined government and aided schools in the current academic year, were from institutions affiliated to CBSE and Council for ICSE, according to the General Education Department statistics. The data was compiled by the department as part of carrying out staff fixation in schools.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the staff fixation process was in the final stages.

The data showed that the remaining new students (24%) in government and aided schools were from unaided private schools that follow the state syllabus.

The data also showed that the highest new admissions were recorded in classes V and VIII. While 32,545 new students joined Class V, as many as 28,791 new admissions were recorded in Class VIII.

All classes in recognised unaided schools recorded a decline in the number of students in 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, government schools saw rise in enrolments in all classes except I, IV and X. In aided schools, new admissions increased in all classes except I, IV, VII and X. As part of staff fixation, the total number of students in government and aided schools was calculated as 46.61 lakh. While the total number of students in classes I to X was 38.32 lakh, as many as 7.69 lakh students were enrolled in the higher secondary sector and another 59,030 in VHSE stream.

If the total number of students are taken into account district-wise, Malappuram has the highest chunk of students (20.35%) while the least number of students are in Pathanamthitta (2.25%). Compared to last year, government schools recorded increase in the number of students except in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Aided schools in all districts, except Malappuram, saw a dip in student numbers. Students in SC and ST categories constituted 9.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of the total number of students. The data also showed that 43% of the total number of students in government and aided schools belonged to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

