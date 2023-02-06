Home States Kerala

Shoot wild jumbos on forehead if they enter human habitations: Kerala Congress leader

“It may be illegal. But being a political party that stands for the welfare and safety of the people we may be forced to bring people to shoot the  elephants.

Published: 06th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Idukki District Congress Committee President C P Mathew

By Express News Service

IDUKKI/KOZHIKODE:  Idukki District Congress Committee President C P Mathew has again courted controversy with his comments that wild elephants that enter human habitations should be shot in the forehead. Mathew claimed that he knew people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who are capable of shooting troublemaking elephants on  the forehead.

“It may be illegal. But being a political party that stands for the welfare and safety of the people we may be forced to bring people to shoot the elephants. We have the right to protect the lives of residents,” he said.  Mathew was speaking to reporters on Sunday at Poopara, where an indefinite hunger strike is being held under the leadership of the Youth Congress against the increasing menace of wild elephants in  Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal.

“The government should shoot or tranquillize Arikompan, Chakkakompan, Padayappa, and other tuskers and shift them to Kodanad or any other government-owned land,” he added. Wild elephants that are  locally known in the names of  Chakkakombam, Arikomban, Murivalan, and Padayappa have been damaging properties and killing humans in the past few months in the  Chinnakkanal, Munnar, and Santhanpara areas of Idukki. A tribal forest watcher named Sakthivel was recently killed in a wild elephant attack last week in Chinnakkanal. 

Mathew also demanded that the government should take strong action against the menace of wild animals in the Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara regions. Forest Minister AK Saseendran reacted strongly against  Mathew’s statement that wild elephants entering human settlements will be shot. “CP Mathew said provocative words. Now Mathew had indirectly stated that he has links with forest mafia,” the minister alleged. He was responding to the DCC president’s statement  in Kozhikode about the increasing wild elephant attacks in Idukki.

“We need to understand the terrains and geological features of Idukki and deal with the elephant attacks. The government cannot act illegally. Do not try to create law and order problem by making such irresponsible remarks,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, as per the  direction given by the forest minister, a special team from Wayanad is camping in Chinnakkanal to monitor the wild elephants that intrude into human settlements and take steps to shift them to another location. 

Idukki district administration is also arranging door-to-door delivery of ration items in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara areas to avoid wild elephants from attacking people. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant-human conflict
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp