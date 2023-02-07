Home States Kerala

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy hospitalised in Neyyattinkara

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever.

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night.

Health minister Veena George will visit him today morning.

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever.

He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital. 

