Kerala: Government defends water tariff hike citing losses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the hiking water tariff was imperative for the survival of Kerala Water Authority (KWA), as he defended the government action in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He explained that the tariff hike was made to cover the losses incurred by the KWA. The KWA has a gross loss of Rs 4911.42 crore. They owe Kerala State Electricity Board Rs 2567 crore.

“We have increased just one paise for a litre of water. When we use more water the charges will be more. It is high time we taught society about the prudent use of water,” said the minister during the adjournment motion. The minister requested the cooperation of the opposition to tide over the crisis.

The KWA expects an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore with the new tariff hike.

Kovalam MLA, M Vincent moved the adjournment motion against the water tariff hike. He blamed the government for putting more burden on the people with the tariff hike. According to them 70 per cent of the consumers will feel the burden.

“The government has become cruel by denying the rights of the poor people. People who used to pay Rs 44 for using 10 units of water have to cough up Rs 144 now. The tariff hike should have been avoided considering the financial difficulties people face after the pandemic,” said Vincent. Leader of opposition VD Satheesan blamed KWA for lacking in professionalism.

The minister also pointed out that the government offers water to BPL families free of cost upto 15,000 litres every month. The UDF government also raised water tariffs when it was imperative, during 2009 and 2014, he said. KWA incurs a loss of Rs 11.93 while distributing a kilometre of water.

He pointed out that the cost of bleaching powder used to disinfect the water has also increased. The opposition staged a walkout after the government denied the demand for discussion on the topic.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the hiking water tariff was imperative for the survival of Kerala Water Authority (KWA), as he defended the government action in the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He explained that the tariff hike was made to cover the losses incurred by the KWA. The KWA has a gross loss of Rs 4911.42 crore. They owe Kerala State Electricity Board Rs 2567 crore. “We have increased just one paise for a litre of water. When we use more water the charges will be more. It is high time we taught society about the prudent use of water,” said the minister during the adjournment motion. The minister requested the cooperation of the opposition to tide over the crisis. The KWA expects an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore with the new tariff hike. Kovalam MLA, M Vincent moved the adjournment motion against the water tariff hike. He blamed the government for putting more burden on the people with the tariff hike. According to them 70 per cent of the consumers will feel the burden. “The government has become cruel by denying the rights of the poor people. People who used to pay Rs 44 for using 10 units of water have to cough up Rs 144 now. The tariff hike should have been avoided considering the financial difficulties people face after the pandemic,” said Vincent. Leader of opposition VD Satheesan blamed KWA for lacking in professionalism. The minister also pointed out that the government offers water to BPL families free of cost upto 15,000 litres every month. The UDF government also raised water tariffs when it was imperative, during 2009 and 2014, he said. KWA incurs a loss of Rs 11.93 while distributing a kilometre of water. He pointed out that the cost of bleaching powder used to disinfect the water has also increased. The opposition staged a walkout after the government denied the demand for discussion on the topic.