Home States Kerala

Kerala witnesses all-time record in domestic tourists arrivals last year: Mohammed Riyas

The districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram made the most gains.

Published: 07th February 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A group of domestic tourists enjoy their evening at Fort Kochi. After the state gvernment announced lockdown relaxations, tourism sector is pinning their hope on domestic tourists.| Albin Mathew

Fort Kochi. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement for Kerala tourism, the state hits an all-time record in domestic tourist arrivals in 2022. As many as 1.88 crore domestic tourists visited the state last year, which brought a fresh lease of life for the state's tourism sector, which was ailing due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas informed the Kerala Assembly here on Tuesday.

He said the maximum number of domestic tourists to Kerala in a year was 1,83,84,233 in the pre-Covid era. In 2022 it has increased to 1,88,67,414 which is a  2.63 % growth in 2022.

The Minister also stated that six districts in the state set an all-time high in terms of domestic tourist arrivals. The districts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram made the most gains.

Riyas said the tourist arrivals reached an all-time record in these districts. Meanwhile, Ernakulam district received the highest number of domestic tourists. In 2022 while Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts followed, the MInister informed the assembly in the question and answer session.

However, Riyas also pointed out that the arrival of foreign tourists is yet to see a big jump, even though the arrivals are better compared to the last two years. " The Covid situation prevails in many parts of the world, and hence the state is yet to see a big number of foreign tourist arrivals, " he said.

New design policy

In a bid to beautify the roads in the state as part of tourism development, the state government has formulated a new design policy, Riyas informed the assembly. He said that the state government is giving the utmost importance to the design of the roads at international levels. The Minister also added that heritage tourism in the state would be strengthened. He further pointed out the achievements of Kerala tourism, which included its brand name as a favourite wedding destination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism Domestic tourist Mohammed Riyas Pandemic
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp