Opposition launches indefinite stir against Tax proposals in Kerala Budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF on Monday launched major protests against the tax proposals in the budget. Four Opposition legislators — Shafi Parambil, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, C R Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram — started an indefinite satyagraha in the assembly demanding withdrawal of taxes, including the fuel cess, proposed in the annual budget presented on Friday.

The UDF has also announced a day-and-night protest against the Left government’s anti-people policies including tax proposals in the state budget on February 13. Meanwhile Finance Minister K N Balagopal indicated that the tax proposals will not be rolled back. He criticised the UDF for subscribing to the BJP’s views.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress (YC) protest march to the assembly seeking to revoke the fuel cess turned violent on Monday. The YC workers set a motorbike on fire near the assembly. The bike was brought by the workers and set on fire. The protestors also blocked the road near the assembly. To thwart growing tensions between the police and workers, water cannons were used to disperse the crowd. Vehicle movement was also affected after the police blocked the road.

On Monday, as soon as the House convened, Opposition members began protests at the start of the question hour. They raised placards and shouted slogans before participating in the session.

Later, when discussion on the budget was about to begin, Opposition leader V D Satheesan announced the decision to launch a satyagraha in the House. “The state budget has become another disaster like the Covid pandemic. Through unscientific tax proposals to the tune of around Rs 4,000 crore, the state’s economy will be affected. These are not mere tax proposals. This will affect the state’s economy and public life,” the Opposition leader announced in the House. Opposition members later marched out in protest and staged a sit-in at the entrance to the assembly hall.

Day-and-night protest

The UDF will hold a day-and -night protest against the LDF government’s anti-people policies that include proposals to hike taxes by the Left government in the state budget. The decision was taken at the UDF meeting held at Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s office at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex here on Monday. The state Congress leadership plans to hold a major protest in front of the Secretariat and collectorates in other districts on Tuesday.

UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that a day and night protest will be held in front of the Secretariat on February 13. The protest that will begin at 4 pm will be on till 10am on February 14. Similar protests will also be held across collectorates on these two days. Opposition leader V D Satheesan will inaugurate the day-and-night protest in front of the Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Monday, M M Hassan said the LDF Government has imposed taxes to the tune of around Rs 4,000 crore. However the government allocated only Rs 2,000 crore to address the price hike. “The decision to hike taxes has to be revoked. Or else, the ruling front will be drowned in Opposition protests in the coming days,” said Hassan.

CESS NOMINAL, SAYS BALAGOPAL



Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the cess was nominal and the government was forced to take the decision due to financial crisis. He alleged that fuel tax was increased 17 times during the rule of the UDF government. “The budget was presented keeping the state’s interests in mind. We need to ensure a minimum quantum of revenue.

Just because it could invite criticism, we can’t backtrack from protecting the state’s interests. The Centre wants to derail the welfare and development activities in the state. It’s against the state’s interest. The UDF has been subscribing to the BJP’s views,” he alleged. He criticised the Opposition for remaining silent on the Union government imposing additional financial burden on the state. “A day before the state budget was presented, the Centre cut down another Rs 2,700 crore, leaving us with a borrowing limit of only Rs 937 crore for three months.

