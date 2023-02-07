Home States Kerala

Sanju is brand ambassador of Kerala Blasters FC

Sanju Samson

India's Sanju Samson walks to bat during a training session. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters FC has announced Indian cricketer Sanju Samson as its new brand ambassador. Sanju is expected to make his first appearance as the brand ambassador on February 26, when Blasters face Hyderabad FC in their last group match of the Indian Super League season.

Kerala Blasters FC director Nikhil Bharadwaj said the team is thrilled to welcome the cricketer to the KBFC family. “We come together in our common endeavour to inspire millions of people in the state to dream bigger through sport. In this ambassadorial role, we look forward to working with Sanju to amplify the club’s grassroots and community initiatives, fan events, and share his passion for the club and game,” said Nikhil, in a statement issued on Monday.

Sanju said he will strive to grow the sports ecosystem by associating with the KBFC. “I have always been an avid football fan. As my father was a professional football player, the game has always been close to my heart. I am honoured to be the brand ambassador of Kerala Blasters FC,” Sanju said. He said the club has done so much since its inception to further promote football in the state.

