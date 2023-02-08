NIT-Calicut research proposal on conserving cultural landscapes gets national attention

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The conservation of sacred natural sites and lands of cultural importance has been a topic of discussion for long. In a major development that could be a boon to conservation efforts, the architecture and planning department of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has received a special grant from the Ministry of Education to study Indian knowledge systems’ approach to deep ecology, integrating sacred geography and sustainability.

The study in Kerala will focus mainly on the sacred groves or sacred natural sites (kavu), which are considered rich abodes of biodiversity. A sum of Rs 25,28,000 has been sanctioned for the implementation of the proposal submitted by the NIT-C architecture and planning team.

The objective of the research is to map the sacred natural sites and then classify and assess their ecological and cultural values. The fund has been approved by the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) division of the Ministry of Education, after a rigorous three-phase peer review.

Dr Anjana Bhagyanathan, department of planning and architecture of NIT-C, will be the principal investigator of the project and the team will have co-principal investigators from the department assisting her.

On the importance of the research, Anjana said, “The study will rely on public participation in addition to the primary texts. Public participation is a necessary ingredient in the successful implementation of environmental conservation measures. The involvement of schools and colleges identified near the sacred natural sites in the study will generate interest in the younger generation in IKS.”

“The significance of the geographical locations of the sacred sites towards preserving the ecological integrity of a region is sparingly explored. Mapping, documentation, assessment of ecological and cultural value and feasibility study on the potential for integration with sustainable development are attempted here,” she added.

It has been identified that the cultural landscapes of the state are facing destruction. They need to be conserved considering their ecological significance, she said.

“The second phase of the research is dissemination, where the support of school or college students and their educational institutions will be used to adopt a sacred site in their respective locality. By doing this, the schools will be able to increase environmental sensitivity in students, thereby monitoring the sacred sites. Taking care of these locations will boost the environmental attitude of the next generation,” she added.

