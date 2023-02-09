Going beyond the books, to teach life skills

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The word education means learning. But today, learning has got confined to mugging up the facts and concepts from the pages of textbooks. Children are no longer equipped with the necessary life skills. Even though programmes to teach life skills have been taken up or introduced in schools that follow the state syllabus, CBSE schools are yet to follow suit. This is what sets J&J English Medium School apart from its counterparts.

Veeran P Sayed, the founder and chairman of the school, has introduced a system here that ensures that its students - from LKG to Class XII - get the necessa ry training in life skills. A visit to the campus and you’d be greeted with the sight of students, both girls and boys, trying their hand at climbing coconut trees or trying to hook a fish using a fishing rod.

“Initially, activities like coconut climbing didn’t find resonance with the parents. However, I was able to win them over and show them the benefits of these activities. These children who are brought up cocooned in the comfort of their homes need to learn what life has in store for them,” says Veeran.

“The school is always involved in developing scientific temper among the students with the help of digital equipment, modern teaching aids, life skills and a slew of additional activities that include water sports, swimming, pedal boating and even yachting,” says Veeran. “But don’t misunderstand the school as one for students coming only from rich families,” he quickly adds. “My students come from various backgrounds.”

Veeran was inspired to launch a school by the hardships he faced as a youngster. “I didn’t get a proper education growing up. I realised its importance only when I reached Bahrain.” The chairman is visibly engulfed by emotions as he recalls past years. “I remember cleaning cars in the hot desert sun and then, later, working as a toilet cleaning staff.”

His journey as an educator began when he established Ibn Al Haitham School in Bahrain. The J&J English Medium School was established in 1995. Recently, the school was declared India’s first school to have a water sports training facility on its campus.

