Kerala transgender couple blessed with baby

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahhad, of Ummalathur, Kozhikode, were blessed with a baby on Wednesday. The news of the birth of their baby was first shared by the couple’s friend through Facebook. Many friends have already started expressing their love and wishes on social media.

“Zahhad and the baby are doing well. We don’t care whether the child is male or female. We will support our child in case of sexual transformation in future. May the baby grow without caste and gender differences,” said Ziya and thanked well-wishers and friends for their support.

Zahhad gave birth to the baby in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital at 9.37am on Wednesday through C-Section. The baby weighs 2.92 kg. The pregnancy story of the couple Ziya-Zahhad came into limelight after their maternity photoshoot went viral on social media recently. The photoshoot challenged the society’s gender-biased perceptions on LGBTQ+ community and their right to have a family with kids.

The complicated legal process involved in adopting a baby prompted the couple to try the possibilities of natural conception. At that time, Ziya and Zahhad were trying to change their gender through surgeries. Zahhad’s breasts were surgically removed. After physical examination, the doctors confirmed that natural pregnancy was possible since the gender transition process is yet to be completed, and the two decided to give birth to a baby.

