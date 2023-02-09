Pantheerankavu Maoist case: NIA plea to cancel Alan’s bail dismissed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Kerala Police, the NIA court in Kochi dismissed the petition to cancel the bail granted to Pantheerankavu Maoist case accused Alan Shuhaib on Wednesday. The anti-terrorism agency had approached the NIA court after Kerala Police registered a ragging case against Alan following a clash between SFI and a group led by him last year.

After the incident, state police filed a report at the NIA court stating that Alan was booked in a criminal case. The report also stated that he still supported Maoist ideology and posts in this regard were found on his Facebook account. Following the report of Kerala Police, NIA which probed the Pantheerankavu Maoist case in which Alan is the first accused approached the court to cancel his bail. NIA stated that Alan has violated conditions set by the court when granted bail in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case.

NIA judge Anil K Bhaskar went through the police report, heard NIA and the counsel of Alan before granting him bail. The court maintained that there were inappropriate posts found on his Facebook account of Alan. However, it noted that the objectionable posts were not written by him. He had only shared social media posts written by others. The court asked Alan to refrain from such activities.

Similarly, the court pointed out that the police were giving reports about good conduct of Alan to the court at regular intervals. It noted that Alan’s misdemeanours started right after the Dharmadom police registered a case against him.

“As far the ragging case is concerned, we had submitted to the court that the incident has no link with the case probed by NIA. Neither the witnesses in the NIA case were influenced or any evidence was tampered with. The court has approved our submission and decided not to cancel the bail granted to Alan,” Advocate Sanjay Isaac who appeared for Alan at the NIA court said.

Meanwhile, the NIA court decided to frame charges against the accused persons next month. Even though the court had posted the case for framing charges on Wednesday, it was postponed further after the fourth accused Vijith Vijayan filed a bail petition. The court decided to frame charges against the accused persons after deciding on Vijith’s bail petition.

