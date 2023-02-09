Saiby Jose Kidangoor quits as HC advocates’ association president

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who has been booked in the cash-for-verdict case, resigned as president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA). The executive committee of the association unanimously decided to accept his resignation. “I have always stood up for what is just. I have never diluted or disregarded the majesty of law and the nobility of this profession,” Saiby said in his resignation letter.

The lawyer stepped down in the wake of the police registering an FIR against him on February 1, nine days after TNIE published the details of the HC vigilance wing report that said Saiby had collected huge sums of money from clients on the pretext of bribing judges.

Advocate T Naveen, KHCAA secretary, said as per their byelaw, the vice-president who is senior in standing will be in charge in the president’s absence. If both are absent, the next V-P will take charge.

He said there is a question whether this is a case of absence or vacancy. If it is considered a vacancy, the executive committee will elect a president. In his letter, Saiby alleged he was “viciously targeted” by some lawyers who were KHCAA members since the day he declared his candidature for the top post.

