Private bus claims another life in Kochi; 10 dead in 3 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reckless driving by private buses claimed yet another life in Kochi on Friday, this time of a 49-year-old motorcycle rider, bringing the negligence of bus drivers back in the spotlight.

Antony Jose of Kalluveetil near Vypeen died after he was crushed by the bus. The death shocked the Kerala High Court, which observed that no more lives should be lost on the city roads. As per reports, at least 10 people have died in road accidents in the city in the past two to three months due to rash driving by private buses.

Deepu

The latest incident took place around 8.15 am at Madhava Pharmacy junction. The private bus plying on the Fort Kochi-Kakkanad route, hit Antony’s two-wheeler while trying to overtake vehicles waiting at the junction. After ramming the bike, the bus did not stop. Antony was crushed under its rear wheel. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared brought dead.

Driver of ‘killer bus’ arrested

The bus driver, Deepu of Kakkanad, was later arrested by the Ernakulam Central police and charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The Motor Vehicles Department has initiated steps to cancel the permit of the bus.

“We will conduct a detailed probe into the cause of the accident. The issue will be discussed before the Regional Transport Authority and a final decision to cancel the permit will be taken,” said G Ananthakrishnan, regional transport officer, Ernakulam. Antony’s body will be released to relatives after the postmortem on Saturday.

KOCHI: Reckless driving by private buses claimed yet another life in Kochi on Friday, this time of a 49-year-old motorcycle rider, bringing the negligence of bus drivers back in the spotlight. Antony Jose of Kalluveetil near Vypeen died after he was crushed by the bus. The death shocked the Kerala High Court, which observed that no more lives should be lost on the city roads. As per reports, at least 10 people have died in road accidents in the city in the past two to three months due to rash driving by private buses. DeepuThe latest incident took place around 8.15 am at Madhava Pharmacy junction. The private bus plying on the Fort Kochi-Kakkanad route, hit Antony’s two-wheeler while trying to overtake vehicles waiting at the junction. After ramming the bike, the bus did not stop. Antony was crushed under its rear wheel. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared brought dead. Driver of ‘killer bus’ arrested The bus driver, Deepu of Kakkanad, was later arrested by the Ernakulam Central police and charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The Motor Vehicles Department has initiated steps to cancel the permit of the bus. “We will conduct a detailed probe into the cause of the accident. The issue will be discussed before the Regional Transport Authority and a final decision to cancel the permit will be taken,” said G Ananthakrishnan, regional transport officer, Ernakulam. Antony’s body will be released to relatives after the postmortem on Saturday.