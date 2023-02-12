Congress ready for alliance with any party to defeat BJP: KC Venugopal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move that underlines the Congress party's strategy for the 2024 parliament elections, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said his party was ready to establish an alliance with any political party to fight the BJP.

Launching Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign in Kerala, an extension of the Bharat Jodo Yathra by the Indian National Congress across the nation, Venugopal also welcomed the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's statement that the party was ready to make seat adjustments with Congress in the upcoming assembly election in Tripura.

"BJP is Congress' main enemy. We are ready to form an alliance with any party to fight against the BJP. When the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded at Jammu, representatives of 10 parties joined the campaign. We also unitedly demanded a JPC probe against Adani in the parliament. The fascist stand of the BJP is a threat to the nation," the AICC general secretary said.

The 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign saw Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden visiting houses at Vaduthala in Kochi.

On the proposed tie-up talks with CPM in Tripura, Venugopal sounded optimistic. "CPM workers in Kerala have an anti-Congress approach. Their enemy is not the BJP but Congress. But in national-level politics, it has changed, as the BJP is now the enemy of all," the Congress leader said.

He said with the help of enforcement agencies, the BJP has jeopardised the democratic fabric of the country. "Yechury should try to convince the CPM leaders in the state," Venugopal said, adding that his party will join hands with any party whenever it gets a chance to defeat the BJP.

Venugopal said a 'chargesheet', which exposes the anti-people politicies of the BJP and the Left Front, has been prepared by KPCC. This will be distributed to all the houses in the state during the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra'. "The Congress workers will visit each and every house in the state. We will educate the people on the anti-people policies adopted by the BJP government during the last nine years," he said.

