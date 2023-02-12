Souvenir in memory of Kerala's late Congress leader P T Thomas released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The late Congress leader P T Thomas was denied the Idukki seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls as he stood firm on his convictions, MP Shashi Tharoor has said. He was speaking after launching a souvenir on Thomas ‘Ivan Ente Priya PT’, published by ‘Friends of PT and Nature’ in Kochi.

“As an MP, he worked excellently well during his tenure. We had a friendly competition while raising questions and debating in Parliament. PT stood firm on his stand on the Gadgil Committee report though the Church and religious leaders were against it,” Tharoor said.

He said the death of Thomas was a loss for Congress. “However, his wife Uma Thomas is carrying forward his legacy,” he said, adding that Congress stands for certain values and virtues. Beyond the ranks and files of Congress and those voting for the party, all should support the party to protect these values. Former diplomat Venu Rajamony received the souvenir’s first copy from Tharoor.

