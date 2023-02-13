Centre still fears jailed Sanjiv Bhatt, says wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The administration is fearful of the former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt regardless of the fact that he’s in jail, said his wife Shweta Sanjiv Bhatt here on Sunday.

Speaking at ‘Living in Resistance’ an event remembering K P Sasi, a social activist, and filmmaker, who passed away recently, Shweta said that the central government was spending Rs 25 lakh per court sitting in the case against Sanjiv Bhatt, who is known for his critical comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged role in anti-Muslim riots in 2002.

Sanjiv has been jailed for life following his conviction in a murder case that dates back more than 30 years. “Even after four years and five months, the central government’s fear has not gone away,” she said, adding that she was indebted to Kerala and Malayalis for their support during the tough times.

Fr Ajaya Kumar Singh, who represented the victims of the Kandhamal violence of 2008, spoke at the event, held at C Achutha Menon Hall, Ernakulam. The violence saw widespread brutality against Christians purportedly incited by Hindutva organisations in the Kandhamal district of Orissa, in August 2008.

