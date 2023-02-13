Fuel cess, water-tariff hike a burden: Mar Thoma Church head

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Sunday criticised the state government’s budget proposals to hike fuel cess and water tariffs.

He was inaugurating the 128th Maramon Convention, an annual religious gathering organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association on the Pampa riverbed in Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Sunday. He said people are suffering as incomes have not risen in line with soaring prices of goods and services.

“Proposals like fuel cess, water-tariff hike and the burden imposed by higher interest rates will only hurt the common man further,” he said. At the same time, he welcomed the state government’s social-welfare schemes.

Criticising social media for propagating false information, the church head urged people to share content only after validating its credibility. He also shared his concerns over the increase in the number of road accidents in Kerala and urged the public to develop a new driving culture.

The metropolitan called on society to take up the fight against the drug menace. He also conveyed his concern over the increase in cases of suicide and unemployment in Kerala. Joseph Mar Barnabas, Suffragan Metropolitan, presided over the meeting. Health Minister Veena George, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian and Transport Minister Antony Raju were also present.

