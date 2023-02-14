INTERVIEW | We held talks with RSS because they control the  govt: Arif Ali

K S Sreejith By

In a significant political development, Jamaat-e-Islami held a closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in New Delhi on January 14. Unlike other Muslim organisations, Jamaat-e- Islami had in the past vehemently opposed the ideology of RSS and the idea of Hindu Rashtra. In an interview with TNIE, T Arif Ali, general secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and former Kerala ameer explains the organisation’s stand and the future of the dialogue process. Excerpts;

How did the stage set for the talk with RSS?

The former election commissioner SY Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, Shahis Siddeeqi, and Sayeed Sherwani met RSS sangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat in August 2022. Then RSS appointed a four-member team for further talk.

Who was the mediator between Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS?

Qureshi contacted us and asked us to cooperate. He had spoken with other Muslim organisations too. But we had made it clear that the dialogue should be on an equal level, it should have a structure and be transparent. Moreover, the two parties should agree to hear what the other has to say. We also insisted that there should be a logical conclusion at the end of the meeting. Qureshi had given assurance in all these.

Why did you accept it? It is said that with your dialogue you are legitimising RSS.

We believe in dialogue and have never felt any barrier in engaging with any section of society. Through this dialogue with Muslim organisations, RSS have proved that they are controlling the Union government. That’s the truth. However, we were very clear in our stand that the discussion must not be based on individual and organisational interests. If the discussion is against the interest of the Indian public we had decided to back off.

What are the details of the discussion?

Muslim organisations and some prominent citizens represented the community in the discussion. We raised the mob lynching going on in many parts of the country. The bulldozer politics and the arrest of innocent people were also raised.

What was the concerns of the RSS?

RSS raised the Kashi and Mathura mosque issue. They said it is an issue of faith of the people. We told them that we cannot comment on that.

Jamaat-e-Islami has always taken a tough stand against any kind of settlement dialogue with RSS.

You have harshly criticised the dialogue between the CPM and RSS- BJP leaders on the Kannur political killings.

We are of the stand that the dialogue with RSS by any organisation should not deviate into anti-Muslim politics and majoritarian favouritism.

No other Muslim organisations from Kerala were part of your dialogue?

The decision to take part in the dialogue was taken by our all-India leadership. The two factions of the Jamiyathul Ulama took part in the discussion. They represent a large section of the community. Other than that representatives of Ahl e Hadees, Shia and Ajmeer Chishti, and Muslim scholars also participated.

Do you expect any backlash in the community and Kerala?

No. Jammat-e-Islami is an organisation with a clear program. We discussed at the top level the position to be taken at the meeting. We also informed the cadres about our stand. I think that it is not wise to take a stand that we won’t talk to an organisation that is leading the government at the centre.

And, do you expect more dialogues?

Discussions will continue. The initial talks were held with second layer leaders.Discussions between top level leaders will be held later.

