Home States Kerala

INTERVIEW | We held talks with RSS because they control the  govt: Arif Ali

In a closed-door meeting with RSS leaders held in New Delhi on Jan 14, Jamaat-e-Islami raised mob lynching issue, bull-dozer politics and arrest of innocent people

Published: 14th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Ali

Arif Ali

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

In a significant political development, Jamaat-e-Islami held a closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in  New Delhi on January 14. Unlike  other Muslim organisations, Jamaat-e- Islami  had in the past vehemently opposed the ideology of RSS and the idea of Hindu Rashtra. In  an interview with TNIE, T Arif Ali, general secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and former Kerala ameer explains the organisation’s stand and the future of the dialogue  process. Excerpts;

How did the stage set for the talk with RSS?
The former election commissioner SY Qureshi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, Shahis  Siddeeqi, and Sayeed Sherwani met RSS sangh chalak Mohan Bhagwat in August 2022. Then RSS appointed a four-member team for further talk.

Who was the mediator between  Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS?
Qureshi contacted us and asked us to cooperate. He had spoken with other Muslim organisations too. But we had made it clear that the dialogue  should be on an equal level, it should have a structure and be transparent. Moreover, the two parties should agree to hear what the other has to say. We also insisted  that there should be a logical conclusion at the end of the meeting. Qureshi had given assurance in all these.

Why did you accept it? It is said that with your  dialogue you are legitimising RSS.
We believe in dialogue and have never felt any barrier in engaging with any section of society. Through this dialogue with Muslim  organisations, RSS have proved that they are controlling the Union government. That’s the truth. However, we were very  clear in our stand that the discussion must not be based on individual and organisational interests. If the discussion is against the interest of the Indian public we  had decided to back off.

What are the details of the discussion?
Muslim organisations and some prominent citizens represented the community in the discussion. We  raised the mob lynching going on in many parts of the country. The bulldozer politics and the arrest of innocent people were also raised.

What was the concerns of the  RSS?
RSS raised the Kashi and  Mathura mosque issue. They said it is an issue of faith of the people. We told them that we cannot comment on that.
Jamaat-e-Islami has always  taken a tough stand against any kind of settlement dialogue with RSS.

You have  harshly criticised the dialogue between the CPM and RSS- BJP leaders on the Kannur  political killings.
We are of the stand that the dialogue with  RSS by any organisation should not deviate into anti-Muslim politics and majoritarian favouritism.  

No other Muslim organisations from Kerala were part of your dialogue?
The decision to take part in the dialogue was taken by our all-India leadership. The two factions  of the Jamiyathul Ulama took part in the discussion. They represent a large section of the community.  Other than that representatives of Ahl e Hadees, Shia and Ajmeer  Chishti, and Muslim scholars also participated.

Do you expect any backlash in the community and Kerala?
No. Jammat-e-Islami is an organisation with a clear program. We  discussed at the top level the position to be taken at the meeting. We also informed the cadres about our stand. I think that it is not wise to take a stand that we  won’t talk to an organisation that is leading the government at the centre.

And, do you expect more dialogues?
Discussions will continue. The initial talks were held with second layer leaders.Discussions between top level leaders will be held later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamaat-e-Islami RSS
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp