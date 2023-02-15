Home States Kerala

Kathakali, Indian flag among designs for international kites fest in Kerala

More than 40 countries, including France, Canada, China and Qatar, will also participate in the kite festival.

The kite with the image of Kathakali which will participate in the 42nd Satun International Kite Festival in Thailand

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  A kite designed with elements of Kathakali will also be among the many that take to the skies of Thailand during the 42nd Satun International Kite Festival, held here between February 16-22. Thomas George, chairman of LEAD College of Management in Dhoni, Palakkad, will lead the Indian kite flyers’ team.

More than 40 countries, including France, Canada, China and Qatar, will also participate in the kite festival. The competitions at the festival include stunt kites, four-line kites, inflatable kites and sports kites. In addition to these, there will also be workshops on kite making and an exhibition on kites.

“The other notable kites slated to make an appearance at the festival include a pilot kite with the flag of India embossed on it (by the Indian kite flyers), a flying saucer kite which can fly even when there is only light wind, a rainbow kite,” Thomas said. “We are proud that we could represent the Indian team at the International kite festival,” said Abdullah Maliekal, a team member.

