Thiruvananthapuram bags Swaraj Trophy

Mayor Arya Rajendran said the corporation could spend over 80% of the annual project implementation budget for the year 2021-22.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation has bagged the ‘Swaraj Trophy’ instituted by the state government for the best corporation in the state. The corporation bagged the trophy for the first time. 

Mayor Arya Rajendran said the corporation could spend over 80% of the annual project implementation budget for the year 2021-22. “This achievement is dedicated to councillors, officials and the public. This will be an inspiration for all of us to move forward in all welfare activities and developmental initiatives. I am also thankful to the Deputy Mayor, Corporation secretary and all councillors and staff,” the Mayor said in the statement.

Activities and recognition that led to winning the trophy

  •  The corporation secured first place in e-citizen service delivery. The civic body won the award for the implementation of its IT-enabled water distribution system
  •  The corporation won the state government’s award for the best disabled-friendly city corporation this year through various initiatives, including funding of maintenance of cochlear implants for the audibly challenged, provision of scooters, wheelchairs, and scholarships, and making public buildings disabled-friendly
  •  Corporation was named the best Haritha Karma Sena unit at this year’s Ernakulam Global Expo 2023.
  •  Corporation came first in starting more micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises under the initiative “Setting up of One Lakh Enterprises during 2022-23.” The civic body has started 2,566 enterprises, received Rs 232 crore in investment, and created 6,600 employment opportunities.
  •  The corporation has a place in the 75 success transformation stories included in ‘Digital India’ for its efforts in the septage waste collection system
  •  Corporation received recognition from the Union Ministry of Finance for properly filing GST and their returns in the March 2021 financial year
  •  Corporation posted record plan expenditures of over 90% in the 2021-22 financial year. According to official figures, the civic body spent 93.39% of the Plan funds.
  •  Completing all the projects that hit a roadblock and initiating new projects
  •  Niti Aayog’s appreciation for the best model in sustainable solid waste management
  •  Digitising all trade licences, providing over 97% of services through the citizen portal
Thiruvananthapuram
