Tribal worker assaulted by employer in Kerala's Wayanad for seeking wage hike: Reports

CHENNAI: A tribal worker in Wayanad district of Kerala was allegedly assaulted for seeking a hike in his daily wage.

The daily wage worker was assaulted by his employer's son. The worker reportedly lost three teeth and suffered severe injuries on his face.

The victim, identified as Babu, of Neerchal colony in Ambalavayal, works on the farm of one Damodaran. Babu asked for a hike of Rs 100 in his daily wage. This led to an altercation. Following this, Damodaran and his son Arun assaulted him. The incident took place on Friday but came to light on Wednesday apparently after Babu spoke to the media.

Babu's neighbours took him to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

In his police complaint, Babu said that his employer stomped him on his face.

Police have booked Arun under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Babu claimed Damodaran and his son offered him Rs 1,000 for not lodging a police complaint.

Damodaran meanwhile refuted the allegation.

SC/ST Commission intervenes in Tribal man's death

In a separate case, the state SC/ST Commission has set aside a report submitted by police in the death of 46-year-old Viswanathan, belonging to a tribal settlement in Wayanad. The Commission asked the police to invoke provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Viswanathan was found dead by hanging on the Kozhikode Medical College premises on February 10. Authorities said he died by suicide. Viswanathan's kin claimed that he was beaten up by a mob including the hospital staff alleging theft of a mobile phone. Viswanathan's wife was admitted to the hospital where she had given birth to their first child. He was staying near his wife as an attendant.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had visited the house of Viswanathan and consoled the family members recently. He demanded a detailed probe into the death and justice for Viswanathan's family.

