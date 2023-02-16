Ukraine-returned medicos pin high hopes on NMC panel proposals

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The plight of students forced to flee for their lives after Russia invaded Ukraine continues to be dire. The students of various medical colleges in Ukraine are now eagerly awaiting the recommendations of the committee set up by the National Medical Council (NMC). The panel was set up on the directions of the Supreme Court, after it heard the petitions filed by students.

“The SC has been informed that the committee will submit its report by March 15,” said Silvi Sunil, secretary of the All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association (AKUMSPA). It should be noted that the situation of the students who returned from Ukraine is different from those from China, Silvi said. “That was a pandemic situation and those students were able return after the situation normalised. But in the case of students from Ukraine, going back is not an option. War is still raging in that country and we cannot predict when the situation will return to normal,” she said.

At this juncture, with the Union government not doing anything positive, the students find themselves in no man’s land, Silvi said. According to Satheesan P, president of AKUMSPA, onsite classes have resumed in Ukraine. “But Indian students are continuing with online classes. They are also unable to do any clinical practice, which is an important part of their course,” he said.

“Those students who have rejoined classes on campuses are ones from other countries. Indian students are afraid of going back because no safe zone has been allocated for them. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are antagonistic towards Indian students,” Silvi said.

The situation of the final-year students is the worst, Satheesan said. “It is sad that the government has left the students in the lurch.” According to Silvi, final-year students have already spent more than `45 lakh in fees. “Most of them are not from well-off families. They have gone to Ukraine by availing of loans which they have to start paying off once they finish their course, which ends in a matter of months,” she added.

As per an affidavit submitted by the Union government, 15,783 students are enrolled with various universities in Ukraine, out of which around 15,000 were undergoing online classes and 640 are on site.

KOCHI: The plight of students forced to flee for their lives after Russia invaded Ukraine continues to be dire. The students of various medical colleges in Ukraine are now eagerly awaiting the recommendations of the committee set up by the National Medical Council (NMC). The panel was set up on the directions of the Supreme Court, after it heard the petitions filed by students. “The SC has been informed that the committee will submit its report by March 15,” said Silvi Sunil, secretary of the All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association (AKUMSPA). It should be noted that the situation of the students who returned from Ukraine is different from those from China, Silvi said. “That was a pandemic situation and those students were able return after the situation normalised. But in the case of students from Ukraine, going back is not an option. War is still raging in that country and we cannot predict when the situation will return to normal,” she said. At this juncture, with the Union government not doing anything positive, the students find themselves in no man’s land, Silvi said. According to Satheesan P, president of AKUMSPA, onsite classes have resumed in Ukraine. “But Indian students are continuing with online classes. They are also unable to do any clinical practice, which is an important part of their course,” he said. “Those students who have rejoined classes on campuses are ones from other countries. Indian students are afraid of going back because no safe zone has been allocated for them. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are antagonistic towards Indian students,” Silvi said. The situation of the final-year students is the worst, Satheesan said. “It is sad that the government has left the students in the lurch.” According to Silvi, final-year students have already spent more than `45 lakh in fees. “Most of them are not from well-off families. They have gone to Ukraine by availing of loans which they have to start paying off once they finish their course, which ends in a matter of months,” she added. As per an affidavit submitted by the Union government, 15,783 students are enrolled with various universities in Ukraine, out of which around 15,000 were undergoing online classes and 640 are on site.