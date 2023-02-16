We killed Kerala Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib for CPM leaders: Akash Thillankeri

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a shocking revelation that could have far-reaching implications, Akash Thillankeri, an accused in the murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib, claimed, in a Facebook post, that he has committed murder on the orders of the CPM leaders of Edayannur. He made the admission in reply to a post by DYFI Mattannur block secretary Sareesh Poomaram.

Akash Thillankeri

“Edayannur party leaders made us carry out the murder. If we open our mouths, many of them would not be able to walk in the open. Those who made the call have been given jobs in cooperative bodies. We, who carried out the order, have been pushed into poverty and thrown out of the party,” the FB post read.

“When the party denounced us, we had to turn to gold smuggling for our survival. No one from the party had tried to stop us or correct us. Now, I have lost my patience and have come out in the open so that people know the facts,” he said.

For a few days now, Akash and his supporters have been engaged in a war of words on FB with the local CPM leadership over the controversy regarding the presentation of a trophy to Akash by DYFI leader M Shajir. The DYFI official faction said the row is part of an attempt to taint the image of Shajir.

Akash dropped the bomb after Sareesh’s statements irked him. But, since his reply has courted controversy, Sareesh deleted his post. Following the row, the DYFI Mattannur block committee has filed a complaint against Akash with CPM district committee.

‘Akash causing damage to party leaders’

“Akash has been causing serious damage to the party leaders of Mattannur, who have been at the receiving end of an all out FB attack,” the complaint said. “Party should intervene to stop this mud-slinging,” the DYFI committee demanded.

“The sudden provocation is the stand taken by the DYFI challenging Akash and his gang in connection with gold smuggling and quotation activity,” a DYFI leader said.

