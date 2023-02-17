Home States Kerala

Call to turn Kerala's ‘pakal veedu’ into resource centres

Experts suggest utilising talents of retd teachers, docs, engineers, professionals, etc who are lodged in care homes

Published: 17th February 2023

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: While lauding the government’s move to establish more ‘pakal veedu’, the daycare centre for the elderly, experts have also urged the officials to convert these homes into resource centres to utilise the talents of those that lodge here - retired teachers, doctors, engineers, professionals etc.

“Most people who come to these centres are skilled and talented. We have to utilise their knowledge and expertise. Many retired teachers, doctors, and engineers who lodge here can impart invaluable lessons to youngsters,” said Biju, the state head of HelpAge India.

The idea of pakal veedu was introduced in 2003 under the revised state policy for older persons. In the 20 years since 3,000 elderly homes have been set up. In the recent budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal allocated `10 crore for setting up more elderly homes. In his speech, the minister pointed out that by 2031, Kerala is likely to see 20% of its population above 60 years.

According to experts, pakal veedu will become essential in the future as the number of youngsters moving abroad or to other cities is shooting up. “In Kerala, 18% of the population are senior citizens. This number is likely to hit 25% in five years,” Biju said.

According to R Hari, a councillor of Thodupuzha municipality, pakal veedu has helped instil positivity and creativity into the life of the elderly. “Once the children and grandchildren leave the house, these parents experience loneliness. We are providing them with a space to socialise. People from all backgrounds come together, share their stories, read, play, and sing,” Hari said.

The councillor had recently taken a group of pakal veedu members of his ward on a houseboat ride in Alappuzha. “This initiative received a positive response. Many elders have even asked that these centres be run on weekends as well. So, we are considering weekend sessions as well,” Hari said. 

“At pakal veedu, the elderly are also provided with counselling sessions, medical consultation, physiotherapy and yoga classes. We intend to keep them engaged,” HelpAge India’s Biju said. Radhika R, a database administrator at UST Global, lauded the move. “I have seen many parents worrying about who will take care of them in their old age. So, I would suggest establishing more such centres for senior citizens. These initiatives are very helpful,” she said.

