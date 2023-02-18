Home States Kerala

Kerala state forms Avengers to combat ‘urban threats’ 

The formation of the new wing gains significance at a time when unprecedented security measures for the chief minister have been drawing flak from various corners.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police have put together a specialised urban commando wing to combat terrorist threats in urban centres. The Avengers force would have a distinctive identity by way of uniform and insignia, and will be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The state government on Friday ratified a decision by the state police chief to constitute the wing.

The formation of the new wing gains significance at a time when unprecedented security measures for the chief minister have been drawing flak from various corners. Sources said the commando wing could be deployed primarily to ensure the CM’s security.

As per the order, Avengers will be maintained as a separate corps drawn from Thunderbolt Commandos only for the functional activities of the police. They will not be used for any other type of duties other than special operations and related activities. The wing will be under the functional control of an IG/DIG of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. 

96 commandos to be inducted in initial stage

Initially, it will operate with 96 commandos and would be expanded later. The special force will also have selected personnel from the Commando unit of the India Reserve Battalion. “The vision of the organisation is to create a world-class combat unit which can effectively counter threats posed by terrorism in urban settings.

The mission of ‘Avengers’ shall be to be a specialised SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team capable of effectively tackling any exigency arising out of terrorist aggression in urban areas in Kerala,” the order said. The primary functions of the commando unit include neutralising threats from terrorists to persons, places, buildings or installations, the rescue of hostages, apprehension of high-value terrorists and other unforeseen situations requiring commando operations of specialised nature in urban areas, the order said.

Sources said the new commando wing had been formed to avoid the deployment of cops for VIP duty, which leads to a shortage of officers for law and order duties. Usually, such commando forces are formed in states which have Maoist threats. The new force will be effectively used for the security of VIPs, including the chief minister and union ministers visiting the state, they said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Terrorist threat
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp