Malayalam not getting its due importance, says noted poet Madhusoodhanan Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world is now turning to their mother languages in a bid to master it, but Keralites are not paying deserving attention to Malayalam, said noted poet V Madhusoodhanan Nair. Addressing a programme organised at ‘Malayalam Pallikoodam’ in connection with the International Mother Language Day to be observed on February 21, Madhusoodhanan Nair reminded all that more importance should be given to the mother tongue than other languages that came as guests.

“It is languages that refine men. The world is now turning to their native languages. It’s not English that people are now trying to learn and master. World over, people are seeking mastery over their mother tongue. Spanish, Mandarin, and Japanese are being followed massively. In Japan, even science subjects are taught in Japanese. But Keralites are not giving Malayalam its due importance,” he said.

The poet added that the oldest texts on mathematics and astrology were penned in the country, but still, many people here suffer from an inferiority complex regarding their language. Madhusoodhanan Nair was felicitated on the occasion for winning the Jnanappana Award instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom.

Lexicographer Vattaparambil Peethambaran, writer S Madhavan Potty, KUWJ state treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam were among others who were present.

