Home States Kerala

Malayalam not getting its due importance, says noted poet Madhusoodhanan Nair

“It is languages that refine men. The world is now turning to their native languages. It’s not English that people are now trying to learn and master.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madhusoodhanan Nair

Madhusoodhanan Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world is now turning to their mother languages in a bid to master it, but Keralites are not paying deserving attention to Malayalam, said noted poet V Madhusoodhanan Nair. Addressing a programme organised at ‘Malayalam Pallikoodam’ in connection with the International Mother Language Day to be observed on February 21, Madhusoodhanan Nair reminded all that more importance should be given to the mother tongue than other languages that came as guests.

“It is languages that refine men. The world is now turning to their native languages. It’s not English that people are now trying to learn and master. World over, people are seeking mastery over their mother tongue. Spanish, Mandarin, and Japanese are being followed massively. In Japan, even science subjects are taught in Japanese. But Keralites are not giving Malayalam its due importance,” he said.

The poet added that the oldest texts on mathematics and astrology were penned in the country, but still, many people here suffer from an inferiority complex regarding their language. Madhusoodhanan Nair was felicitated on the occasion for winning the Jnanappana Award instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom. 

Lexicographer Vattaparambil Peethambaran, writer S Madhavan Potty, KUWJ state treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam were among others who were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhusoodhanan Nair. Malayalam Pallikoodam
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp