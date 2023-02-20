Home States Kerala

Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair to receive Jnanappana award

According to the devaswom sources, Madhusoodanan was selected for the prestigious award considering the overall contribution he made to the field of literature.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: V Madhusoodanan Nair, noted writer, and teacher, has been selected for this year’s Jnanappana Puraskaram, instituted by Guruvayur Devaswom in memory of ‘Poonthanam Namboothiri’, the ardent devotee of Guruvayoorappan, who wrote Jnanappana. 

According to the devaswom sources, Madhusoodanan was selected for the prestigious award considering the overall contribution he made to the field of literature. The award consists of a Rs 50,001 cash prize, 10 gram gold locket with  an image of Sree Guruvayoorappan, a citation, and a memento. 

The award will be presented on February 24, when the devaswom celebrates the birthday of Poonthanam.  Higher Education Minister R Bindhu will hand over the award.

