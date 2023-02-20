Poet V Madhusoodanan Nair to receive Jnanappana award

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: V Madhusoodanan Nair, noted writer, and teacher, has been selected for this year’s Jnanappana Puraskaram, instituted by Guruvayur Devaswom in memory of ‘Poonthanam Namboothiri’, the ardent devotee of Guruvayoorappan, who wrote Jnanappana.

According to the devaswom sources, Madhusoodanan was selected for the prestigious award considering the overall contribution he made to the field of literature. The award consists of a Rs 50,001 cash prize, 10 gram gold locket with an image of Sree Guruvayoorappan, a citation, and a memento.

The award will be presented on February 24, when the devaswom celebrates the birthday of Poonthanam. Higher Education Minister R Bindhu will hand over the award.

