Shibu Baby John elected as RSP state secretary; to replace AA Azeez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader and former Kerala minister Shibu Baby John has been elected as RSP state secretary in place of veteran AA Azeez who stepped down at the party state committee meeting on Monday. Shibu is currently RSP central secretariat member.

A two-time MLA from Chavara, Shibu Baby John is the son of prominent left leader Baby John. He has served as labour minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

A decision to this effect was taken last year itself. At the party district and state conferences last year, there was widespread criticism against the state leadership. However, Azeez was interested in continuing and agreed to step down after the party's national conference. Following this, an understanding was made between leaders at the state conference.

Azeez serves as party state secretary for two consecutive terms. A three-time MLA, the veteran leader had played a crucial role in the RSP parting ways with the Left front following an issue over the Kollam Lok Sabha seat, in 2014.

