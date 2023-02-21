Doctors, medicos in Kerala embrace khadi board overcoats

K S Sreejith By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala khadi now has new promoters. Mostly associated with politicians, the fabric, with its low carbon footprint, has now gained acceptance among health workers, with doctors, nurses, medical and paramedical students and others switching to overcoats manufactured by the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board. The board received a shot in the arm when the director of medical education issued a circular to principals of all government medical, dental and nursing colleges urging them to buy its overcoats. The Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha medical colleges, besides several district and taluk hospitals, have implemented the move. The real boost came when newly-admitted students of various medical, dental and paramedical colleges responded to the circular positively and incorporated the overcoats in their official attire. “Khadi is the ideal fabric for Kerala’s changing weather,” vice-chairman of the board P Jayarajan told TNIE. Khadi board launches laundry for politicians Jayarajan said the board has taken several steps to modernise the board and improve the quality of its products. “We have also diversified our production and sales and introduced more cottage industry products. The board has entered into an understanding with various departments too to promote khadi,” he said. The state government also did its part to promote khadi sales by relaxing the store purchase manual, which enabled government institutions and public sector institutions to buy products from the board. The khadi board, under the ‘My Gramam’ project, has decided to sell products manufactured by village industries through its outlets to help them compete with corporate products. Coconut oil, cosmetic products, detergents, arrowroot powder, traditional body massage oils and food products made by industries will be sold through khadi board outlets. The board has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala prisons and correctional services department to train jail inmates in readymade garment production, apiculture, weaving and spinning, and other village industries. These products will be sold via khadi board outlets. A laundry service has also been launched for politicians, arguably the biggest consumers of the fabric. To attract new generations, the khadi board sought the help of the Kerala Institute of Fashion Design, following which students who graduated from the institute were appointed as interns in 30 of 45 showrooms of the board to help with works like designing.