Kerala CM spreading Islamophobia, says Jamaat-e-Islami leader

Asked about the opposition from the Muslim groups in Kerala against the talks, he said the organisations only have good intention in their mind.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s reaction to the discussions between RSS and Muslim organisations smacks of Islamophobia, said Jamaat-e-Islami assistant amir P Mujeeb Rehman. Addressing a press conference in Kozhikode on Monday, he said many organisations in Kerala, including the NSS,

SNDP Yogam and various churches had held talks with the RSS at various levels. “But the chief minister didn’t care to react to those developments and never demanded that they should disclose the details of the talks,” Mujeeb said.

The Jamaat leader said what exactly transpired at the secret meeting between the CPM and the RSS mediated by Sri M is not known. Senior leaders from both sides participated in the talks. “We are not against talks, but what is the intention of dialogue is the crux of the issue,” he said.

Mujeeb repeated the stance that the dialogue was not between the RSS and Jamaat because several other organisations from the Muslim side were also present. There is politics behind the creation of the narrative that it was an RSS-Jamaat talks, he said.

Asked about the opposition from the Muslim groups in Kerala against the talks, he said the organisations only have good intentions in their mind. Jamaat doesn’t want a fight between Muslim organisations or secular forces.

Comments

