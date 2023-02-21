Sivasankar’s ED custody extended; Raveendran to be grilled soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate will now get to interrogate M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for four more days, after his custodial detention was extended in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission case.

Meanwhile, it is learnt the ED will summon C M Raveendran, the additional private secretary of the CM, after it emerged that he was in the know of dealings in the LIFE Mission project funded by UAE’s Red Crescent in 2019.

Sivasankar, who has been in ED’s custody for the last five days, was produced before the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi on Monday evening.

The ED, in its affidavit, said the case has wider ramifications and that further interrogation of Sivasankar will be required. The agency requested a four-day extension. Sivasankar’s counsel did not object to the ED submission and the court extended the custody of the former bureaucrat till Friday 3.30pm. He was arrested on February 14.

Sivasankar told the court that he had no complaints with his interrogation. His counsel requested continuation of his medical treatment in custody, to which the ED’s counsel said Sivasankar is undergoing daily medical checks. A medical report was also filed before the court. ED has received a detailed statement from Sivasankar in connection with the involvement of the Kerala government in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project.

The agency also collected his statement on the involvement of Raveeendran in the project. According to ED sources, Raveendran is likely to be questioned soon. Officials said they have received evidence that Raveendran was aware of the project and that his involvement in allotting land for the project in Wadakkanchery is being probed. His role in allotting work to Unitac Builders without inviting a tender is also being looked into.

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate will now get to interrogate M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for four more days, after his custodial detention was extended in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission case. Meanwhile, it is learnt the ED will summon C M Raveendran, the additional private secretary of the CM, after it emerged that he was in the know of dealings in the LIFE Mission project funded by UAE’s Red Crescent in 2019. Sivasankar, who has been in ED’s custody for the last five days, was produced before the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi on Monday evening. The ED, in its affidavit, said the case has wider ramifications and that further interrogation of Sivasankar will be required. The agency requested a four-day extension. Sivasankar’s counsel did not object to the ED submission and the court extended the custody of the former bureaucrat till Friday 3.30pm. He was arrested on February 14. Sivasankar told the court that he had no complaints with his interrogation. His counsel requested continuation of his medical treatment in custody, to which the ED’s counsel said Sivasankar is undergoing daily medical checks. A medical report was also filed before the court. ED has received a detailed statement from Sivasankar in connection with the involvement of the Kerala government in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project. The agency also collected his statement on the involvement of Raveeendran in the project. According to ED sources, Raveendran is likely to be questioned soon. Officials said they have received evidence that Raveendran was aware of the project and that his involvement in allotting land for the project in Wadakkanchery is being probed. His role in allotting work to Unitac Builders without inviting a tender is also being looked into.