Home States Kerala

Kerala HC scripts history, provides Malayalam translation of judgments

The process began two years ago using AI which only had 10 to 15% accuracy.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Making a major stride, the Kerala High Court has started providing Malayalam translation of judgments. Coinciding with the International Mother Language Day on Tuesday, translated versions of two judgments have been uploaded in the court’s website. No other high court in the country provides translation of judgments in regional languages.

The project is in its pilot stage. It will take two to three years for a full-fledged service, said HC officials. The Malayalam version of judgments can be accessed by searching the ‘case status’ using the case number, party name, advocate name, etc on the HC’s official website, hckerala.gov.in. The Malayalam version is uploaded just below the English version.

G Gopakumar, Director, IT, Kerala High Court told TNIE the Supreme Court had developed a dedicated open-source judicial domain language translation tool named SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) to translate judicial documents from English to nine vernacular languages — Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Bengali — and vice versa. “Kerala High Court is translating the judgment using SUVAS which is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tool,” he said.

The process began two years ago using AI which only had 10 to 15% accuracy. Now, the accuracy level has increased to 40%.

The rest is done manually. “Currently translated version of ‘reportable judgments’ have been uploaded. All judgments and interim orders will be uploaded later,” Gopakumar said.

Welcoming the development, Advocate T Naveen, secretary, Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association, said, “This shows the justice delivery system is becoming more accessible for the common man. Providing HC’s decisions in the mother tongue will help the public to grasp the judgments.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Malayalam translation of judgments
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp