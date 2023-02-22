Kerala: Uncertain SilverLine incurs Rs 65.7 crore expenditure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite remaining a non-starter, Silverline has so far cost the state exchequer a whopping Rs 65.72 crore. Though the future of the semi-high-speed rail project remains uncertain, the state government has so far spent Rs 33 crore for consultancy, close to Rs 20 crore for running land acquisition units in 11 districts, and about 3.42 crore for the survey.

The controversial survey stone laying itself had cost Rs 1.62 crore, as per a written response given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the House.

To an unstarred question from UDF’s Sunny Joseph, the government replied that Rs 20.50 crore was sanctioned to the revenue department for preparatory works for land acquisition.

This included social impact assessments, setting up land acquisition units in districts, purchase of computers and other furniture. Of this, an amount of Rs 10.76 crore was spent to pay salaries to employees attached to land acquisition units and other expenditures. An amount of Rs 14.79 lakh was spent on vehicle rent while Rs 21.26 lakh was spent on building rent.

The ambitious project of the LDF government, to be implemented by the K- Rail Corporation has been mired in controversies for a long.

The survey stone laying for the project had invited widespread criticism and opposition across the state, following which the government had put it on hold.

Though the Union government had issued an in-principle nod for the Rs 63,491 crore project, the final clearance has not been given yet. Moreover, the Union Railway Ministry made it clear in the Parliament that the final approval will be given only after looking into various aspects, including financial viability. environmental concerns and opposition from residents.

The Opposition UDF has alleged that spending such huge funds amounts to criminal negligence on the part of the state government.

“How can the government spend a hefty Rs 65.72 crore for a project that’s yet to get approval? The details of the expenditure are yet to come out. A proper inquiry should be conducted into it and accountability should be fixed,” said CMP general secretary C P John.

