Mother of girl used as drug carrier says cops didn’t act for 3 months

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a shocking revelation, the mother of the ninth-class student, who was used as a drug carrier for almost three years, said that the police did not take any action on her complaint for three months.

The girl’s mother has submitted a complaint to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), stating that the police did not take threats to the family seriously and the investigation has been so far unsatisfactory.

“We informed the police, child welfare committee, and school authorities about the issue three months ago. The police did not pay much attention and we used to receive threats from the accused gang. The police have not arrested any single person in the case even after we gave the details of the gang,” the girl’s mother told TNIE.

In response to the complaint, the KSHRC has appointed its investigation wing to conduct a probe into the case.

According to the girl’s statement to the police, she began using drugs for the first time when she was in the 7th standard, after falling into the trap of a drug mafia through Instagram.

She was later used as a carrier by the drug gang, who gave her drugs like MDMA. The drug gang initially gave drugs to the student free of cost. Later they asked her to become a carrier if she wants to continue to get the drugs for free. She was added to an online group consisting of 25 members to deal with drug sales.

After noticing scars on her hands, the girl’s mother interrogated her and uncovered details about the drug mafia. Based on the statement of the girl, the police had registered a case against 10 people. The police informed that they’ve identified the accused and they will be taken into custody soon.

The girl was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perambra and her statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC. She is undergoing counselling sessions at the Institute of Mental

Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).

Meanwhile, the family accused the school of not allowing the girl to attend the classes as the incident became controversial.

“The school authorities said that they can arrange for her to write the final examination but they didn’t allow her to attend the classes,” the mother of the girl, a Kuttikattoor resident, complained.

However, the headmaster of the government school, where the girl studies, said that the school authorities were not aware of the drug abuse and there is no lapse from the school’s side. The teachers were only informed of the mobile addiction of the student and not informed about drug abuse.

KOZHIKODE: In a shocking revelation, the mother of the ninth-class student, who was used as a drug carrier for almost three years, said that the police did not take any action on her complaint for three months. The girl’s mother has submitted a complaint to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), stating that the police did not take threats to the family seriously and the investigation has been so far unsatisfactory. “We informed the police, child welfare committee, and school authorities about the issue three months ago. The police did not pay much attention and we used to receive threats from the accused gang. The police have not arrested any single person in the case even after we gave the details of the gang,” the girl’s mother told TNIE. In response to the complaint, the KSHRC has appointed its investigation wing to conduct a probe into the case. According to the girl’s statement to the police, she began using drugs for the first time when she was in the 7th standard, after falling into the trap of a drug mafia through Instagram. She was later used as a carrier by the drug gang, who gave her drugs like MDMA. The drug gang initially gave drugs to the student free of cost. Later they asked her to become a carrier if she wants to continue to get the drugs for free. She was added to an online group consisting of 25 members to deal with drug sales. After noticing scars on her hands, the girl’s mother interrogated her and uncovered details about the drug mafia. Based on the statement of the girl, the police had registered a case against 10 people. The police informed that they’ve identified the accused and they will be taken into custody soon. The girl was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perambra and her statement was recorded under section 164 of CrPC. She is undergoing counselling sessions at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS). Meanwhile, the family accused the school of not allowing the girl to attend the classes as the incident became controversial. “The school authorities said that they can arrange for her to write the final examination but they didn’t allow her to attend the classes,” the mother of the girl, a Kuttikattoor resident, complained. However, the headmaster of the government school, where the girl studies, said that the school authorities were not aware of the drug abuse and there is no lapse from the school’s side. The teachers were only informed of the mobile addiction of the student and not informed about drug abuse.