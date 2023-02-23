Home States Kerala

Nine students get placed with Rs 25L annual package in Cusat

The recruitment for the 2023 batch started with a bang, said the placement officer.

Cochin University of Science and Technology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has created a record in campus placements with 640 final-year students from various courses securing jobs in high-profile companies this year.

The university saw a steep increase in placements this year with more IT and core companies recruiting students on higher pay packages compared to last year. The highest pay of this placement season stands at Rs 25 lakh per annum, and the average pay package is `4.9 lakh. Students from Cusat were recruited by more than 150 companies, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, Amazon, and Byju’s this time.

The recruitment for the 2023 batch started with a bang, said the placement officer. “In two weeks, 94 students were placed, nine of them with a package of Rs 25 lakh. A large number of students also got internships in major international companies. Nine students got an internship with a stipend of `98,000 per month. The placement for the 2022 batch is continuing. The pre-pandemic hiring trends seem to be back as markets begin to open up after a brief lull. The current trend is expected to continue for some time,” said the officer.

TCS, Cognizant and L&T topped the list of recruiters from the Cusat campus. The major companies that took in students include Cisco, Infosys, TCS, SAP, Incture, EY, IBM, SOTI, ZIFO, Wipro, Zensar, PwC, Matrimony.com, MRF, Ceat, Apollo Tyres, UST, L&T, Reliance, TATA Project, Tech Mahindra, Cairn Oil, Benz (Daimler), Cognizant, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, IDBI bank, Federal Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Haldia Refinery, IBS, Tata Elxi, Oracle, Mitsogo, Veritas, Amazon, Sony India, Byju’s, Unisys, Nokia, Runaya Refinery, Indian Oil Adani Gas, Oil India, etc.

Comments

