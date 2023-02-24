Home States Kerala

Family members desperately trying to contact Biju: Brother

During the course of the dinner, the embassy officials told Ashok of Indians going missing in Israel. 

Published: 24th February 2023

Biju Kurian

Biju Kurian, one of the first-ever farmer’s delegation to Israel, went missing.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seemed a quirk of coincidence! Hours before Biju Kurian went missing, Agricultural Production Commissioner B Ashok, who led the delegation in which the Iritty farmer was a member, was briefed by Indian Embassy officials in Tel Aviv on instances of Indians absconding after reaching the country on a tourist visa.

On that night, the Embassy hosted Ashok and his delegation for a dinner, as it was the first delegation from India to study integrated farming systems. During the course of the dinner, the embassy officials told Ashok of Indians going missing in Israel. 

The delegation got a rude jolt as within a few hours Biju went missing. They were on tenterhooks till Biju sent a WhatsApp message to his family informing them that he is safe and they don’t need to worry. Biju’s brother, Benny Kurian, a lawyer in Kannur, said he and the rest of the family are desperately trying to contact him.

Biju chosen for Israel trip as he was a successful farmer: Agri dept official

“On Thursday, I got in touch with several Malayali community WhatsApp groups in Israel. I have sent a voice message to him to return home immediately as his wife and children are upset,” Benny said.  Sources said Biju had earlier made an attempt to migrate to Israel in search of a job but was duped by a visa racket. He had lost a huge amount. This might have prompted him to latch on to the first-ever farmer’s delegation to Israel. 

A top agriculture official told TNIE that Biju was chosen for the trip as he was a successful farmer. “Biju’s visa is valid till May 8. It is yet to be cancelled. We have sought the help of the Israeli embassy to cancel his visa. Biju did get the help of a section of the local Malayali population. We have got information that this racket will help him hide underground for a year or more depending on his refugee status,” said the official.

As per information received by the government, the procedure for granting asylum will take anything between five months to a year. Once the papers are presented before the court in Israel, it will seek Biju’s preference. If he expresses his willingness to stay back, he will be accommodated there. “There are scores of Malayalis working in old age homes and residences as home nurses,” said the official.

