Saeed Mirza appointed as chairman of  KR Narayanan film institute

Published: 24th February 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Saeed Akhtar Mirza

Saeed Akhtar Mirza (Photo | Pandarinath B)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker and former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Saeed Akhtar Mirza has been appointed chairman of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam. 

He replaces filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who resigned from the chairman’s post after institute director Shankar Mohan stepped down amid allegations of caste discrimination.

Announcing the appointment at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said Mirza’s appointment would herald a new beginning for the institute. She hoped the veteran filmmaker’s appointment will help transform the institute into a centre of excellence. She added that a search committee has been constituted to select a new director for the institute.

Mirza, who was also present at the press conference, said his priority was to ensure that the education of the students proceeds unhindered.

 He acknowledged that there were many problems in the institute but that should not be the reason to shut it down indefinitely. He said Adoor is a great filmmaker and also a good friend.

Will implement  suggestions of panel: Mirza

former Film Institute chairman and filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza said he wanted to start on a clean slate and added that the cooperation of the students was important. He also stressed on the importance of coordination between students, faculty members and the institute’s governing council. 
Mirza said he was planning to introduce ‘Masters in Residence’ programme to promote a residential mode of study. 

Mirza said reputed filmmakers would soon visit the institute and spend up to four months a year for various academic activities. He also promised that the recommendations of the commission tasked to study problems faced by students would be implemented.

