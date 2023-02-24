Home States Kerala

West Coast Canal: Three small stretches could be made navigable by Dec-Jan

The Bekal-Kovalam waterway project, expected to cost I6,500 crore, is gaining momentum.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

West Coast Canal

Route map of the West Coast Canal connecting Bekal to Kovalam  Source:  KWIL Website

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government’s proposed West Coast Canal project -- from Bekal to Kovalam -- is gaining momentum. By the end of December this year or January next year, three small stretches of the 616-km-long waterway project may be opened for navigation. 

Top sources said the Mannattampara-Kallayi and Valapattanam-Nileswaram stretch, in the north, and the section near the Chilakkoor Tunnel, in the south of the state, are expected to be completed within a year.

“The proposal to open these stretches has been submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and, if sanctioned, the project will be launched in stages,” said a senior officer with the Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated for the development of the project. The total estimated cost of the project is `6,500 crore, and KIIFB has approved works worth Rs 2,400 crore, including for land acquisition. 

“The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will carry out work on the Kollam-Kottapuram stretch after the central government included the Kottapuram, in Kodungallur, to Kallayi Puzha, in Kozhikode, section as part of National Waterway 3. Funds are yet to be disbursed for the same,” the official said. 

The stretch from Kallayi Puzha to Bekal and Kollam to Kovalam falls under the State Waterway of the West Coast Canal. “The segment from Aakkulam to Varkala — the Chilakkoor Tunnel portion — is progressing and expected to be completed by December 2023 or January 2024. We plan to develop a 1.5km walkway and a light-and-sound show after we attain approval,” the official added. 

The DPR for the Parvathy Puthanar backwater stretch from Kovalam to Aakkulam, with an estimated cost of Rs 183 crore, has been submitted to KIIFB for approval.”Once the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report is approved by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, KIIFB will approve the DPR, and the work will begin soon. “The stretch includes work related to canal widening, boat jetty construction, and bridge renovation,” the official said.

Also, the DPR for the 11km-long Kallayi-Eranhikkal canal stretch, passing through Kozhikode city, is being prepared under the Canal City Project, at an estimated cost of `1,000 crore. KWIL will acquire land to take up tunnel work from Mahi to Valapattanam River, a 51km stretch. “For the acquisition, KIIFB has approved funds, and the work is ongoing. The work on the stretch between Vallivattom and Neeleswaram has been completed,” the official said. Meanwhile, KIIFB has sanctioned `247 crore for the rehabilitation of 1,300 families residing near the canal between Kovalam and Varkala. The overall land acquisition for the project will be completed within one year.

Furthermore, an economic development opportunity (EDO) study is ongoing on the 13 stretches between Kovalam and Bekal to evaluate the project’s financial benefits for the state government. As a pilot, a study of the Akkkulam-Kollam and Mannattampara-Kallayi sections in the Malabar region was carried out on the direction of KIIFB. In the recent state budget, the finance minister had allocated `300 crore to KIIFB for land acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Coast Canal Bekal to Kovalam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp