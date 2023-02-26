Kerala govt gets clues on farmer missing in Israel, to bring him back soon

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to bring back Biju Kurian, the Kannur farmer who went missing during a visit to Israel, soon. In a major breakthrough, the government has got vital information about the whereabouts of the farmer, in the West Asian country.

A top agriculture official confirmed to TNIE that the government has got a crucial tip-off, and that the 48-year-old farmer will be brought back to Kerala soon. The government has got assurance from the Centre that Biju will be brought back soon, he added. “Now it has become a prestige issue for the agriculture department. He went missing while on a government-sponsored training programme. So the onus is on us to trace Biju somehow and hand him over to his family. We will not take any action against Biju, but it is not clear what would be the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has warned the Malayali community in Israel of dire consequences if they help Biju. With two governments in India and Israel being involved, they hope Biju will surrender voluntarily. His brother, Benny Kurian, a lawyer in Kannur, too exuded confidence that he will be brought back soon. “With the help of few Malayali groups in Israel, I’m trying my level best to ensure the safe return of my brother. I am highly optimistic that Biju can be traced. My family is very upright and we have never resorted to any wrong-doing,” said Benny Kurian.

Kannur Iritty native Biju had gone missing from Israel on February 17, when he went there as part of a state agriculture department delegation. Following the state government’s complaint, the External Affairs Ministry took up the issue with the Israel Government. This led the Israeli authorities to register a case against the farmer. The incident brought much shame to the agriculture department. and it has been desperate to trace the farmer.

