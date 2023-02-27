Creative solutions to make life a little easier for visually-impaired

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovation and creative thinking were at their peak at Ideathon 2023, a gathering of visually-impaired people that aimed to brainstorm solutions for the problems they face every day. Twenty visually-impaired teachers, students, software developers and other professionals, who were chosen after an interview, presented ideas at the three-day workshop held in Kochi.

One of the top ideas was installing a device in buses that will announce stops to help visually-impaired people. Muhammed Ramees, a software developer in Ernakulam who proposed the idea, said the device will be cost-effective.

“It is a small, audible, programmed device that can be attached to the vehicle’s braking system,” Ramees said. He said independent movement remains one of the biggest problems faced by visually-impaired persons. “We have to take others’ help. However, not all are willing to help always. They might be busy. The device will be helpful,” Ramees said, adding that a proposal for a trial run of the device will be submitted before the government.

Developing an advanced version of a smartwatch that could detect changes in the body when one is ill was also proposed. Dayana, a student of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, said the device will help in medical aid. “Since visually-impaired persons cannot easily detect changes in skin colour, rashes or swelling, a device that detects those will help us know whether we require any medical aid,” she said.

Aneesh M K, a teacher from Thrissur, said digitalisation of exams will help visually-challenged students attempt the tests by themselves. “Digitalisation will allow teachers like me to check notebooks and answer sheets and help blind students appear for exams without the help of scribes,” he said.

