Home States Kerala

Creative solutions to make life a little easier for visually-impaired

Innovation and creative thinking were at their peak at Ideathon 2023, a gathering of visually-impaired people that aimed to brainstorm solutions for the problems they face every day.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the three-day Ideathon 2023 workshop held in Kochi

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Innovation and creative thinking were at their peak at Ideathon 2023, a gathering of visually-impaired people that aimed to brainstorm solutions for the problems they face every day. Twenty visually-impaired teachers, students, software developers and other professionals, who were chosen after an interview, presented ideas at the three-day workshop held in Kochi. 

One of the top ideas was installing a device in buses that will announce stops to help visually-impaired people. Muhammed Ramees, a software developer in Ernakulam who proposed the idea, said the device will be cost-effective. 

“It is a small, audible, programmed device that can be attached to the vehicle’s braking system,” Ramees said. He said independent movement remains one of the biggest problems faced by visually-impaired persons. “We have to take others’ help. However, not all are willing to help always. They might be busy. The device will be helpful,” Ramees said, adding that a proposal for a trial run of the device will be submitted before the government.

Developing an advanced version of a smartwatch that could detect changes in the body when one is ill was also proposed. Dayana, a student of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, said the device will help in medical aid. “Since visually-impaired persons cannot easily detect changes in skin colour, rashes or swelling, a device that detects those will help us know whether we require any medical aid,” she said. 

Aneesh M K, a teacher from Thrissur, said digitalisation of exams will help visually-challenged students attempt the tests by themselves. “Digitalisation will allow teachers like me to check notebooks and answer sheets and help blind students appear for exams without the help of scribes,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ideathon 2023
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp