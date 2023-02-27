Home States Kerala

Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home

On Feb 17, Biju Kurian went missing from Israel on the day the delegation was scheduled to return to Kerala.

Published: 27th February 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Biju Kurian

Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biju Kurian, the Kannur Iritty-based farmer who went missing in Israel as part of the 28-member State Government delegation, reached Karipur airport on Monday morning. Later he told reporters in front of his home that he was not deported, but returned willingly.

The State Government has set out a sigh of relief after the safe return of 48-year-old Biju Kurian. He reached Karipur airport from Tel Aviv via Bahrain on a Gulf Air flight at 4 am. His brother, Benny Kurian, a practising lawyer in Kannur, was there to receive him at the airport. "I returned voluntarily, none had deported me. It was my brother who met my flight ticket expenses. I stayed back in Israel to visit the religious places there", said Biju Kurian.

The 28-member farmer's delegation was led by State Agricultural Production Commissioner B Ashok on a five-day State-funded training programme on modern agricultural practices including precision farming and hydroponics.

On Feb 17, Biju Kurian went missing from Israel on the day the delegation was scheduled to return to Kerala. Following the State Government taking up the issue before the centre, the Israel Government took up the absconding of Biju Kurian seriously. This led the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv to spring into action.

Mossad, the Israel Police, had traced Biju Kurian to a village in Israel, which has a sizable population of Malayali community, who works mainly as caregivers. The Indian Embassy was also informed about zeroing in on Biju Kurian who was deported back to Kerala.

The central  Government had assured their Israel counterpart that they will not take any action against Biju Kurian. This led them to deport the farmer. He will be produced before the Police and after recording his statement, he will be freed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Kurian Kerala Farmer Israel
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp