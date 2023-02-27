PWD adopts new tech to build durable, weather-resistant roads

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monsoon season has always been bad news for roads in Kerala. Looking to change this, the public works department (PWD) has adopted the Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology which would ensure a strong foundation for roads in the state.

Development of roads using FDR has already started in Kollam. The work will begin in Thiruvananthapuram next and will be expanded to other districts later. This apart, PWD has also decided to implement weather-resistant technology to lay roads that will stay durable for longer. It tasked the Kerala Highway Research Institute (KHRI) with undertaking a study and the job is almost over.

“The implementation of weather-resistant technology will begin this monsoon season to ensure timely completion of road development and maintenance,” said a source. In addition to FDR, PWD has adopted advanced technologies such as soil nailing, geocell technology, cement treated sub-base, and pavement quality concrete for better, more durable roads.

FDR is a pavement rehabilitation technique in which the entire flexible pavement section and a predetermined portion of underlying materials are uniformly pulverised and blended to produce a homogeneous, stabilised base course. FDR is being utilised in various projects being implemented under the Kerala Road Fund Board-Project Management Unit (PMU).

In Kollam, four roads having total length of 46.23km are being developed using FDR. The tender amount is `110.38 crore. In Thiruvananthapuram, five roads having total length of 29.72km will be developed using the technology. The tender amount is Rs 67.94 crore.

“The government aims to promote sustainable and environment-friendly construction, which will also be weather resistant. We are implementing innovative road construction methods after inspecting the characteristics of each area. Developing roads using FDR technology is important for durability,” Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas told TNIE. He said in phase 1, nine roads in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam will be developed using FDR. The project will be expanded to other districts, he said.

Meanwhile, as per the study of KHRI, PWD aims to introduce the superpave asphalt mix design method to improve the performance and durability of roads in the state that are exposed to changes in temperature. Roads built using this method are more resistant to cracks. KHRI also considering recycling as one of the primary options in road renovation and has decided to initiate a pilot project to implement reclaimed asphalt pavement in road construction. Discussions are on with IIT-Chennai to collaborate on the same.

